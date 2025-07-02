Nets GM Sean Marks Explains Why Tanking Was Never an Option
While the Brooklyn Nets are still in the midst of a rebuild, it’s clear the team is taking the floor with the intention of winning, not tanking.
According to NBA reporter Ian Begley, Nets GM Sean Marks would rather focus on developing his young players than on intentionally losing games.
"Well, hey, if you're going to rely on luck, I could just go out and buy a lottery ticket,” Marks said. “But we want to provide an environment here for competition and development.”
Despite finishing with their worst record in nearly a decade, the Nets showed resilience and grit throughout a season where it was clear they weren’t built to contend.
For most of the season, the Nets were without Cam Thomas, their leading scorer from the previous year. Key contributors like Cameron Johnson also missed extended time with an ankle sprain, while Nic Claxton appeared in his fewest games since the 2021–2022 season.
Shortly after the regular season wrapped up, Nets head coach Jordi Fernández said he was encouraged by the energy from both his players and the fans who continued to support the team through a difficult stretch.
“We all wanted to win more games, but I also felt like when we fought every game, we felt supported, and the arena was always full, and the energy was there,” said Fernandez. “And just in my mind, I'm like, ‘The guys are going to keep fighting for our fans and imagine when we win more and more and more.’ Because it's just a process where it's going to happen, and then that place is going to be electrifying, and it's going to be great.”
Although Brooklyn played a significant number of games without some of their top players, several role players stepped up and proved they could handle increased offensive responsibility. Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, and Jalen Wilson all posted career-high scoring marks despite the Nets’ rough season.
With five new first-round picks and offseason additions like Terrence Mann and Michael Porter Jr., it’s clear the franchise is prioritizing the development of its young core while surrounding them with capable veterans who can help carry the load as they adjust to the NBA.