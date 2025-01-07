G League Watch: Long Island Nets Pick Up First Win Since November
The Long Island Nets have been the worst team in the G League this season, but after some reinforcements, things could be on the upswing.
Brooklyn’s G League affiliate picked up their first win since Nov. 22, defeating the Grand Rapids Gold — the Denver Nuggets’ developmental squad — on Jan. 3. New two-way signing Tosan Evbuomwan finished with a career-high 39 points on 13-for-20 shooting in his Long Island debut. Drew Timme, also making his first appearance for the Nets, had 25 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.
The Nets inked Evbuomwan to a two-way contract on New Year's Day. The England forward later featured in the Brooklyn Nets' Jan. 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Martin was waived to make room for the Princeton alum.
Meanwhile, Drew Timme was acquired via trade. Long Island sent former Exhibit 10 contract Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves in order to complete Timme's arrival from the Stockton Kings. Timme is best known for being Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer.
Killian Hayes, already on the roster, impressed against Grand Rapids. The French guard had a 24/10/10 triple-double in 41 minutes, undoubtedly his best performance of the season so far. Hayes, the former No. 7 overall pick in 2020, initially also joined the Nets on a E-10 deal; however, he could not be converted to a two-way based on time already spent in the league. As of Jan. 5, NBA teams can begin signing players to 10-day contracts.
Long Island followed their first win of the G League regular season with a 98-96 loss at home to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Nets were in the game until the very end, but an Alondes Williams 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Miami Heat's developmental team.
Evbuomwan was not available for Long Island's latest contest. Instead, Kendall Brown led the team in scoring with 21 points, as well as three steals. Timme was once again solid, scoring 20 points in 33 minutes.
Up next, the Nets stay at home at the Nassau Coliseum to take on the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday and the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
