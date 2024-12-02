Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández After Third Orlando Loss: 'We’re Gonna Keep Fighting'
The Brooklyn Nets came up short in their Sunday afternoon rematch against the Orlando Magic, falling to a 9-12 record following a 100-92 home loss. It was the team’s second defeat to the Magic at Barclays Center in three days.
Brooklyn and Orlando’s third game of this season was a scrappy, contested affair. Sixty fouls were called between both teams, which was the most in a Nets game this season. The lead changed 20 times. There was no shortage of the "grit" that Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernández loves, including some from the 41-year-old himself.
Fernández had to be held back at one point during the heated affair. He addressed the rising tensions in his post-game comments on Sunday.
“If they’re gonna call our fouls — if they’re fouls — we’re gonna own it, and we’re gonna move onto the next possession,” Fernández said. “We’re gonna keep fighting, whether it’s against five or more.”
The Nets' top scorer on the day was Cam Johnson with 26 points. The Brooklyn wing pointed to "physicality" as being this game's focal point.
“I’m not envious of the officials’ job in this environment like that when you could probably call a foul on every play," Johnson said. "Where do you draw the line? Which ones do you call? Which ones do you not call?”
The team's other Johnson, Keon, played a season-high 32 minutes and added 12 points. He reflected on his role after the game.
“Whether I'm coming off the bench or whether I'm getting [in] two minutes left in the game, just keeping the game simple, playing my hardest each possession, and I feel like whenever I'm able to do that, then my athleticism shows and my defensive ability shows as well,” Keon said.
This game featured yet another shakeup in Brooklyn’s rotation, as Fernández started his seventh different starting lineup in as many games. Johnson typically came off the bench, but Dennis Schröder's return, for instance, meant that Tyrese Martin went from 28 and 24 minutes, respectively, to only eight on Sunday.
Up next, Brooklyn takes on the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday night with an away game versus the Chicago Bulls. However, the Nets will take on the Magic one last time this season on Dec. 29 for a final chance at revenge. Fernández is already looking forward to it.
“That’s the fun part about the NBA,” he said. “Let’s see how much better we can be by the time we play them again.”
