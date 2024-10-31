Nets HC on Schröder's Big Night: 'That’s What He Does'
Leaguewide expectations heading into the 2024-25 campaign were that the Brooklyn Nets would be among the NBA's worst-performing teams. Through five contests, the rebuilding franchise is 2-3, but its last three games has displayed its true potential.
And that's largely due to the best start to a season Dennis Schröder's ever seen. The 31-year-old has been unconscious in his second year with Brooklyn, averaging nearly 25 points and eight assists per night on a ridiculous 55.3% from beyond the arc. After a strong performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, optimism was high around Schröder, but no one expected this type of resurgance.
Following Schröder's 33-point night in Wednesday's 119-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Jordi Fernandez praised his veteran point guard.
“At one point, he said, ‘Just give me the ball. I’ll take care of this.’ And that’s what he does. He’s a leader,” he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “He puts everybody in place. If he has to score, he scores. And he finished the game. So it’s really, really, really good to have him on the court.”
Schröder later confirmed Fernandez's claim.
“I told [Fernandez] that I want to win the game. So, it’s working right now that we’re pushing the ball and I’m getting into the paint and I make the decision from there,” he said. “And I told him to give me the ball, and he said, ‘OK, I got you.’ And, gladly, we won the game.”
If Schröder continues this current tear, there's reason to believe the Nets can make much more noise in the Eastern Conference than many initially thought.
