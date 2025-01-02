Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In their final meeting of the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The visitors are 1-2 against their Eastern Conference foes this season and look to break a three-game losing streak this evening.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 14-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Unleash the Russell-Thomas backcourt (if he's healthy). Cam Thomas missed D'Angelo Russell's re-debut with Brooklyn on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, one game after he returned to the lineup after 13 straight absences. Russell exploded for 22 points and 8 assists through just 26 minutes of his first action back in a Nets uniform, creating a scary dynamic once the two are deployed together.
2. Rekindle the Russell-Simmons chemistry. Thomas isn't the only teammate Russell must share chemistry with. He and Ben Simmons were high school teammates back at Montverde Academy. If the two can re-establish the rapport they had many years ago, Brooklyn's pick-and-roll can become a major part of its offensive identity.
3. Halt the "Greek Freak." He missed the previous matchup with the Nets, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is amid one of his best seasons as a pro. He's been a walking 30-piece this year, averaging a career-high 32 points per game. The Nets interior defense has been suspect at best this year, forcing a major emphasis on containing Antetokounmpo down low.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (12-21) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-14)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee WI
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the closing act of a three-game road trip, Brooklyn gets a trio of home games in just four days. It hosts the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons over that stretch, all pivotal conference cashes throughout early January.
