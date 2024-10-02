Nets' Nic Claxton Talks Free Agency, Expanding His Offense
Brooklyn Nets star Nic Claxton is going to be a centerpiece for the team heading into the new NBA year once again. The 25-year-old from Greenville, SC recently spoke on his goals for the 2024-25 season, his free agency experience, and the expectations for the Nets this season.
Claxton signed a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason to stay in Brooklyn, a move that keeps him with the team until 2028. This season, the center is set to make just over $28.4 million.
In a media day interview with YES Network, Claxton spoke on his mindset heading into free agency this past summer, and shed light on the business side of the NBA.
"There's always doubt when you're going into free agency because, you know, it's a business at the end of the day," he said. "But I had [it] in the back of my mind that I wanted to come back... It wasn't a tough decision to make."
Earlier in the interview, Claxton spoke about being in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this season. The 6-foot-11 center has always been in that conversation, but as Claxton grows older, the maturity has started to elevate his game, and he could be in for a bigger offensive role this season.
"Defensive Player of the Year will always be a goal of mine," he said. "But, you know, it's not all about accolades. Just continuing to get better. Offensively, expanding my game."
Nets general manager Sean Marks also talked about the expansion of Claxton's game in a separate interview, potentially getting him to facilitate more like he did with the Georgia Bulldogs. It will be exciting to watch him take on new responsibilities as a now-seasoned veteran in Brooklyn.
