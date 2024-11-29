Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Following a four-game road trip that saw the Brooklyn Nets win three straight against West Coast rivals, the team returns home for a rematch with the Orlando Magic. Brooklyn previously lost to Orlando on Oct. 25 but looks to avenge the falter in NBA Cup play tonight.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 210.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Slow the Wagner bros. In the previously mentioned matchup, Franz and Mo Wagner combined for 47 points in the 116-101 loss. The former is averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game and has become the Magic's primary offensive weapon as Paolo Banchero continues nursing an oblique tear. The latter, Orlando's backup center, feasted on the Nets' weak interior defense. They cannot allow a repeat performance tonight.
2. Get Tyrese involved. In the concluding act of Brooklyn's four-game road trip, Tyrese Martin exploded for a career-high 30 points in a 127-117 victory. He proved to be a streaky shooter, connecting on eight of his 10 3-point attempts en route to the huge evening. Due to the Nets' slew of injuries, he must step up again.
3. Force Simmons to shoot. In possibly his best showing since arriving in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons posted a 14-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist stat line in the win over Phoenix. He answered Jordi Fernandez's call to look for his own shot more and needs to carry over his involvement to upset Orlando.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (9-10) vs. Orlando Magic (13-7)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Immediately following the second meeting between these two squads, another rematch is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The afternoon bout could give Brooklyn the chance to climb over the .500 mark depending on the results of tonight's contest.
