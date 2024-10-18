Nets' Trendon Watford Injury Comes at Bad Time
Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford is entering his second season with the team, but it isn't off to the best start.
Watford, who turns 24 next month, is dealing with a hamstring strain that will likely have him missing time at the start of the regular season. With a new coach and plenty of players fighting for minutes, this injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Watford.
Last season, Watford was a consistent part of the rotation playing 13.6 minutes per game in 63 appearances for the Nets. While that could mean he has a space in this year's rotation, he'll have to compete for minutes alongside second-year pros Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead along with newcomer Ziaire Williams and a healthy Ben Simmons.
All three of those guys have more upside than Watford, who is set to make $2.7 million this season on the only year of his contract.
Watford will eventually get an opportunity, especially considering the fact that he cannot be traded until Dec. 15. However, his injury will slow him down to start the season and he'll have to pick up the pieces fast if he wants to establish himself a role on the team. If he can find a way to battle the adversity, he could be a value player for the Nets.
