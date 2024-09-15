Nets Veterans Cited As 'Most Desirable' Assets
Veteran role players in the NBA, although not the most productive in terms of numbers, are some of the most valuable assets to a championship team. In some cases, especially in today's league, having a veteran who can play his role at a high level is more valuable than someone who puts up high statistics.
For the Brooklyn Nets, they have three of those players. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dennis Schroder as the team's most valuable assets heading into the 2024-25 season. He also mentioned Nicolas Claxton, Cam Thomas, and Brooklyn's draft picks as 'untouchables.'
"Johnson is one of the best floor-spacing forwards in the NBA who made 42.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers last season while putting up 13.4 points per game," Swartz said. "Finney-Smith can defend multiple positions, knock down open threes and is on a team-friendly $14.9 million contract this season with a $15.4 million player option for 2025-26."
"For teams needing point guard help, Schröder continues to be a solid option. The 30-year-old put up 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and shot 42.5 percent from three over his final 24 games as a starter with the Nets last season."
Not so much Schroder, but Johnson and Finney-Smith have been heavily involved in trade rumors ever since the Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June. The trade officially ignited the team's rebuild, which was long overdue. Since then, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers have been teams rumored to be interested in the two forwards.
The Nets won't get an insane package for any of their veterans, but championship contenders, or even playoff teams, would be willing to give a first-round pick in a chance to get one of the better role players in the NBA.
