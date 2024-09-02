Can Nets' Cam Thomas Win Scoring Title?
The Brooklyn Nets aren't expected to be very good in the upcoming season, but they will have one of the league's best microwave scorers in shooting guard Cam Thomas.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Thomas can be a dark horse to become the NBA's leading scorer in the upcoming season.
"Cam Thomas is on the court to do one thing: collect buckets," Hughes writes. "If that sounds dismissive of the 22-year-old's other contributions, well...it is. But it's not wrong, either. Consider this: Thomas was the only qualified player in the league last year to average over 25.0 points per 36 minutes while averaging under 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. ... Assuming good health, 25.0 points per game should be his expected floor. If he regains 2022-23's three-point hit rate of 38.3 percent and further hones his foul-drawing craft, Thomas could add close- and long-range weapons to his already impressive in-between arsenal. Don't rule out a sneaky run at a scoring title."
Thomas will have the ball in his hands early and often in the upcoming season with Mikal Bridges no longer sharing the floor with him. This will give Thomas ample opportunity to create and score with the ball in his hands.
There aren't many other Nets with the ability to create like he can, so expect a career-high in scoring for Thomas.
