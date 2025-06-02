Could Brooklyn Nets Make a Bid for Bulls Guard?
The Chicago Bulls certainly missed a chance to extend rising star Josh Giddey when the opportunity presented itself this season. The guard reportedly was seeking $30 million per year, but the Bulls felt it was not time to extend Giddey just yet.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto said back in May that "the belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more."
Now, as Giddey heads into restricted free agency this summer, the Bulls will have to face other teams in a potential bidding war for the Australian shooting guard, which could command a heftier pay day than the original asking offer.
One team that could make some serious noise for the guard is the Brooklyn Nets, who are set to have at least $55 million in cap space this summer. Giddey is a do-it-all guard at 6-foot-8. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, as he was the one spark for a bleak Bulls season.
His second half certainly helped turn his season into a success, according to Newsweek, that in the 22 games he played after the Feb. 8 trade deadline passed (and after the Bulls offloaded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings), Giddey averaged 20.0 points on a .492/.453/.803 slash line, 9.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
On a rebuilding Nets squad, Josh Giddey could be a great addition next to perennial scorer Cam Thomas. Giddey's length gives him the ability to guard multiple positions on defense, and as a natural passing guard, he can offer spacing on the floor that the Nets and the young Thomas have not seen before.
The Bulls will ultimately have the last chance to keep Giddey if that is the direction they choose to go, but with the Nets' pockets being much deeper than other teams around the league, it will certainly be hard to match any offers Brooklyn might make for the 22-year-old guard.