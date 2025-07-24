Could Nets' Cam Thomas Be a Fit for This Eastern Conference Rival?
Cam Thomas' contract situation with the Brooklyn Nets has dragged on long enough for rival teams to begin contemplating the possibility of giving the 23-year-old an offer sheet themselves.
One in particular, the Detroit Pistons, could be the likeliest squad to add Thomas, which presents an interesting hypothetical.
For argument's sake, let's say Brooklyn and Detroit work out a sign-and-trade deal for Thomas. Who could the Pistons send back in return for one of the best isolation scorers in the entire league?
How about a former top-five selection from three years ago, and once-college hoops superstar? That's right, if Detroit wants to boast a backcourt of Thomas and Cade Cunningham, it may cost Jaden Ivey.
Ivey, 23, missed 52 games last season but has been phoenomenal every year of his short career. Prior to getting hurt, he was averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc, all setting career-highs.
And Ivey managed to do all of that while playing second fiddle to Cunningham, who went on to be named to the All-NBA Third Team. While the Purdue legend was more of a traditional point in college, playing alongside Cunningham has helped him develop into a combo guard.
Why does this matter? Well, Brooklyn did just invest four first-rounders into its backcourt, one being Egor Demin—the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Demin is widely expected to be the starting one come opening night, and Ivey's presence wouldn't stunt the BYU product's development.
The fact that the Nets have been so hesitant thus far to pay Thomas is troublesome. If they valued him as highly as they say they do (or as highly as they should) he would've already been paid. The restricted free agent market as a whole likely plays a role in the stalled talks, but Brooklyn will have to figure out what to do with him eventually.
If the Pistons are willing to swap Ivey for Thomas, and the Nets remain unwilling to pay him, do it. Start fresh. Or, hurry up and get a deal done, because the message that's currently being sent to Thomas is: "We don't want you."