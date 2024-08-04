Did the Brooklyn Nets win the Spencer Dinwiddie-Dennis Schroder Trade?
In February, the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets agreed on a trade that would send Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to Brooklyn for Spencer Dinwiddie. The Raptors would later waive Dinwiddie, finalizing the move as one to free up salary.
Dinwiddie, who was acquired by the Nets two seasons prior, averaged 16.5 points and 9.1 assists during the season's home stretch. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points and six assists before getting traded. On the other hand, in over 51 games with the Raptors, Schroder averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.
The Nets not only traded for another veteran floor general who could score in bunches, but they were getting back a proven power forward league-wide to help in their playoff push. However, the Nets still ended up buying out Young's contract. With the Raptors deciding to go a different direction with their future in terms of their roster, the Nets may get the last say on this trade if they can find a way to get the best out of Schroder.
In the second half of the 2023-24 season, the German guard averaged 14.6 points and six assists. His efforts in the NBA are stellar, but his efforts with Germany in FIBA at the Olympics recently and last summer at the World Cup can't be ignored. If the Nets could get Schroder to bring that gear that he brings on Germany in the new system next season with Jordi Fernandez entering his first season as head coach, it would be an understatement to say that both Schroder and the Nets would be ecstatic. Keep in mind, it was reported by NBA.com that Dinwiddie grew disgruntled with his role on the Nets before getting traded to the Raptors.
