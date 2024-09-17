How Would a Ben Simmons Re-Emergence Affect Brooklyn's Rebuild?
Ever since his arrival, the Brooklyn Nets have stood behind Ben Simmons through it all. Whether it be his long injury history or lackluster play on the court, the Nets have done everything they can to support the 28-year-old. Recent reports give reason to believe that Simmons is more "advanced" at this point in the summer than he was last year, which couldn't come at a better time for now-rebuilding Brooklyn.
If the 6-foot-10 matchup nightmare is able to resemble any ounce of what he was nearly half a decade ago, the Nets will have found themselves yet another looked-over contributor. This one just may have taken longer than expected.
Rumors suggest that Simmons is also a key factor in luring Jimmy Butler to Brooklyn, handing the Nets two potential high-impact players. Should Simmons return to form, he could assume the lead facilitator role in head coach Jordi Fernandez's offense. Dennis Schroder put together great tape in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he is currently the only point guard on Brooklyn's roster capable of managing a starting workload.
Simmons towers over would-be defenders, and his drive-and-kick ability would open up space for Cam Thomas and company to terrorize opponents. On-court fit aside, a reborn Simmons would surely attract opposing franchises, possibly giving the Nets yet another coveted piece at February's trade deadline.
If Simmons truly is on the brink of a major comeback story, the trajectory of Brooklyn's rebuild changes immensely.
