How Killian Hayes Has Earned a Full-Time Contract With the Brooklyn Nets
After turning heads in the G League with the Long Island Nets, former seventh-overall selection from the 2020 Draft Killian Hayes earned an opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets. On Feb. 19, Hayes recieved a 10-day contract, coinsiding with the waiving of Bojan Bogdanovic.
Since then, Hayes' has produced the following statlines:
- Feb. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: five points, three assists, 21 minutes
- Feb. 22 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: three points, six assists, four rebounds, 27 minutes
- Feb. 24 vs. Washington Wizards: seven points, eight assists, two steals, 25 minutes
- Feb. 26 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 19 points, seven assists, 34 minutes
- Feb. 28 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 16 points, four assists, one block, one steal, 30 minutes
While four of those games have resulted in Nets' losses, Hayes' last two appearances have provided much optimism surrounding his ability to turn his NBA career around. Under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez — renowned as a player development guru — Hayes' is back to displaying the flashes of potential that made him a lottery selection nearly five years ago.
Following tonight's road matchup with the Detroit Pistons, Hayes' 10-day deal is set to expire. If the showings against Oklahoma City, one of the league's top teams, and Portland, one of the Western Conference's emerging squads are any indication, it seems likely Hayes will earn a second contract.
Whether that will be another 10-day experiment or a rest-of-the-season commitment will be up to Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks. However, injuries have plagued this year's roster, and having a distributor like Hayes available is a massive plus.
Cam Thomas made his return to the lineup lasy night but won't suit up against Detroit, D'Angelo Russell remains out with an ankle sprain and Trendon Watford popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue. The former is a go-to offensive weapon, while the latter two have emerged as consistent facilitators for Fernandez. With those three absences, Hayes is highly likely to continue earning increased opportunities.
If for some reason Hayes' deal expires with no plan of handing him a second, he could return to Long Island to continue his development. But if his recent performances become the new norm, Hayes may have found himself a long-term home in Brooklyn.
