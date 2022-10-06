Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Playing vs. Miami Heat

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said the team expects everyone who played on Monday to also play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. The only the exception is Kyrie Irving, who is questionable. Irving and his wife welcomed a new baby on Tuesday, which is why the star guard's status is uncertain.

This will be the second pre-season game for Brooklyn, and while such contests are ultimately inconsequential, each one this year is a key opportunity for the team to build chemistry. Implementing Ben Simmons into the fold is both exciting and challenging, as he projects to be a key part of what Brooklyn hopes to accomplish.

While Simmons fits well with Brooklyn's roster, his game is very unique, and requires a level of familiarity from everyone around him. This is a process that both he and the Nets know will take time, but that is also why this pre-season is important. While teams often like to rest their main players during some pre-season contests, Kevin Durant has already expressed his desire to play in each one.

With the exception of Irving, who has not been ruled in or out for this game against Miami, the Nets should have the same collection of players that they had against Philadelphia. Looking to get their first win as a group, albeit an unofficial one, the Nets will look to continue building together.

