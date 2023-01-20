Kevin Durant's Updated Injury Evaluation Timeline Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling without Kevin Durant. The team has lost four straight games in a row, which include losses to struggling teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

The team desperately needs Durant to succeed, and the Nets gave a brief update on his return during Thursday's TNT matchup of the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns.

During the TNT broadcast it was revealed that Kevin Durant is still in a knee brace, and will get his next re-evaluation early next week.

There's no definite timetable on when Kevin Durant, but fortunately the Nets have built enough wiggle room record-wise to survive a bit longer with him out. Despite the four-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets are still the fourth seed, 1.5 games out from the second seed, and three games out from a play-in spot.

The Nets have very winnable games against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors up next and should be able to escape with a decent record during their next six games. These six games include matchups against the: Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers. If the Nets go 3-3 during that timespan, with a win against the Knicks, they'll still stay out of the play-in spot and that's all that really matters.

The key for the Brooklyn Nets is to survive these next two weeks. That first step starts with handling business against the teams they should be beating.

