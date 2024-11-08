G League Watch: Long Island Nets Announce Official Roster Before Opening Night
The Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, officially finalized and announced its roster on Thursday — one day away from the start of the G League season.
Two-way signings Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin and Cui "Jacky" Yongxi are the most important short-term considerations for Nets fans on the G League roster. Killian Hayes is the best-known name, with the former no. 7 overall pick continuing to rehab a hip ailment on Long Island. Amari Bailey will also be familiar, having conducted preseason with Brooklyn on an Exhibit 10 contract.
The team had previously announced its training camp squad in late October, and some changes took place since then. Former Lakers center Colin Castleton had joined Long Island just days after being waived from his two-way deal — and would have been the team’s best big — but he was quickly snatched up by the Memphis Grizzlies, who signed Castleton to their own two-way contract.
Forward Nate Pierre-Louis and guard Tray Maddox Jr. were also on Long Island’s training camp roster, but did not make the final team. Long Island had requested waivers on both last week.
Pierre-Louis, a New Jersey native, played in 13 games for Long Island last season and averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.4 minutes. Maddox had been traded to the Nets from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ affiliate team, the Cleveland Charge, in August.
Although logically not listed on the team’s roster for the season, it is expected that Brooklyn prospect Dariq Whitehead will spend plenty of time on Long Island this year. Whitehead needs games and rhythm after consecutive seasons plagued by injuries. The 20-year-old has already been assigned to the G League multiple times this season.
Long Island’s season tips off at home Friday night against the Maine Celtics, who were in the G League Finals last year. Then, the Nets face the Westchester Knicks on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.