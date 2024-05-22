Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Go Full Rebuild Mode
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be in trade talks this summer regarding forward Mikal Bridges.
Bridges recently finished his 2023-24 campaign with the Nets averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. As Brooklyn enters the offseason, they must pick whether to keep Bridges and stay competing, or dump their veterans to enter a full rebuild.
The 76ers are in line to get a third star, with nearly $60 million in the cap figure this offseason. While rumors of Paul George and Donovan Mitchell have swirled around the league, Bridges seems like a more realistic option for Philadelphia. He provides elite off-ball scoring, which would allow Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to operate in the open floor, as well as some of the best perimeter defense in the league. Bridges was named to the 2022 All-Defensive First Team, while being the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
If the 76ers want to be shallow and trade for an elite wing like Bridges instead of testing the free agency waters for someone like George, they can certainly get a deal done. They have the assets and will risk very little based on their situation, as opposed to using up their salary cap on an aging All-Star.
Nets receive: Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith, 2024 first-round pick (16th overall), 2026 first-round pick (via OKC, HOU, or LAC)
76ers receive: Mikal Bridges
It's a simple trade for Philly. Bridges' trade value is high, but not over the top. This risk is nothing for them, giving up two young players who didn't see much time this past season due to their position in the NBA. Nevertheless, the potential is there for the two upcoming sophomores. Ricky Council IV averaged 5.4 points in 9.0 minutes across 32 games, shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.5% from deep. The sample size is small, but that correlates to around 16.2 points when you triple his minutes.
As for Terquavion Smith, it's the same scenario: 3.2 points in 5.2 minutes. Triple his minutes and you get around 9.6 points. It's all about opportunity, and the Nets making this trade thrusts them into a rebuild with young assets.
We haven't even gotten to the draft picks. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could end up being a prospect with solid potential like Jared McCain, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Kel'el Ware. The 2026 pick is yet to be seen, as it would be decided between three teams.
Philadelphia would get their teritiary option in Bridges, and that's where he works best, shown via his time with the Phoenix Suns. The 76ers would be getting a player who fits into a role and doesn't take anything away from their stars, which could result in more wins than having another ball-dominant scorer on the team.
