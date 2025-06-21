NBA Mock Trade: Nets Grab No. 2 Pick from Spurs
The 2025 NBA Draft is just days away, and a variety of rumors are swirling. Especially those involving the Brooklyn Nets.
Having seen an underwhelming season and draft lottery, the Nets now own the No. 8 pick, but have reportedly evaluated their options, be it moving up, down and everywhere in between.
One such theory has been that Brooklyn desires to rip the No. 2 pick away from the Spurs, landing Rutgers guard Dylan Harper in the process. A pipe dream they likely need to get in line for.
Harper — having averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights — offers the second-best resume in the draft. And a potential star-level player that teams could pour into the for next decade.
It’s a tantalizing add for the Spurs, who certainly don’t have to and likely won’t offload the second pick. But is there actually a deal that would entice San Antonio?
Here’s what a theoretical trade could look like between Brooklyn and San Antonio for No. 2:
Brooklyn Nets get: No. 2, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham
San Antonio Spurs get: No. 8, No. 19, 2027 Knicks FRP, Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson
Simply put, the Spurs won’t give up No. 2 without getting a haul in return, while it could be seen as moving down just six spots here, it could be the difference in grabbing a superstar talent and not.
Here, the Spurs get two win-now players in Claxton and Johnson, both of which help to make San Antonio a contender in the West. San Antonio could effectively roll out a core of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Claxton, which would more than compete next season.
Additionally, the Spurs get No. 8, No. 19 and a 2027 first round pick from New York.
Should the Spurs land two more win-now players from Brooklyn, there’s little chance they would use all of their newly acquired picks and No. 14, meaning they could trade them into the future to replenish their stockpile.
In turn, the Nets get the No. 2 pick, taking Harper, as well as flippable players in Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson and a project in Malaki Branham.
Ultimately, the deal is likely too complicated to work through. Brooklyn gives up too much, and the Spurs more than likely simply want to add Harper to the ranks.
It isn't completely off the table Brooklyn trades to No. 2 ahead of draft night 2025, but it certainly isn't likely.