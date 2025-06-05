NBA Mock Trade: Nets Move Up in NBA Draft in Deal with Toronto Raptors
With the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, trade buzz surrounding teams in the lottery is starting to pick up. As the offseason begins for 28 of the 30 teams across the league, more rumors and reports are dropping, which could bring major shifts around the NBA.
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most talked-about teams heading into the draft. The Nets are not only expected to be involved in trade buzz surrounding veteran forward Cam Johnson, but they also have a great foundation to rebuild with four first-round picks scattered across the draft order.
According to a recent report from NetsDaily on X, Brooklyn could potentially move up in the draft using its No. 19 pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, in exchange for a top-10 selection from either the Houston Rockets or Toronto Raptors.
A deal with either team is certainly feasible, but the Raptors have the higher selection, which is obviously more enticing. As Toronto looks to move out of its rebuild with a young core in place, the Nets can use Johnson in the deal to make a major trade ahead of the draft.
Toronto Raptors receive: Cam Johnson, No. 19 pick, No. 27 pick
Brooklyn Nets receive: Jakob Poeltl, No. 9 pick, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
In this mock trade, the Nets would likely be forced to give up a late first-round pick along with Johnson and No. 19, considering Jakob Poeltl is the only realistic salary filler they'd get in return. But don't be fooled, the 29-year-old is an extremely productive center, having averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks this past season.
One could argue that Poeltl's stats were inflated on a lottery team, but then again, the same could be said for Johnson's 18.8 points per game with Brooklyn. Since the Nets would come calling, it has to be assumed that they would throw in an extra pick to land in the top 10. There is a stark difference between No. 9 and No. 19.
Nevertheless, this would mean Brooklyn gets two top-10 picks while still keeping the No. 26 selection. The trade would immediately bring two potential franchise-changers to New York City, providing an even better foundation for the future. The Nets could flip Poeltl in the future if they so choose.
As for the Raptors, they get a winning forward who can adapt to any offensive role while providing elite defense on the other end. Johnson shot 47.5% from the field and 39% from three this past season, and has experience playing in the playoffs, including the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns. He's the perfect player to add to a postseason contender.
Toronto would also have two first-round picks, so the organization wouldn't be selling out for win-now talent. The two selections act as insurance, providing two additional young players for the core.
