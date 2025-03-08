Nets' Cam Thomas 'Finishing Strong' Amid Contract Uncertainty
There doesn't seem to be a world where the Brooklyn Nets — projected to have the most cap space of any team in the NBA this summer — and Cam Thomas can't come to terms on a new contract. Assuming they feel it’s worth doing so, the Nets could give Thomas whatever number he eventually asks for. With the 23-year-old set to become a restricted free agent, Brooklyn could theoretically match any offer sheet Thomas signs even if the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement.
The franchise opted not to extend Thomas ahead of the deadline day for rookie-scale contracts, cementing the fact that the electrifying scorer will have the option to meet with other teams this offseason. Following the Nets' 121-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Thomas delved into his uncertain future.
“I’m just finishing strong,” he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I mean, that’s just the name of it. I just want to finish strong just to finish strong. I’m not really worried about [my] contract year or anything. I mean, I think all of that will take care of itself.”
In limited appearances this season, Thomas holds averages of 24.2 points and 3.5 rebounds on a career-best 44.5% shooting from the field.
“At this point, I’m not really worried about it,” he continued. “I just want to finish strong for the team, and then wherever [free agency] takes us, it takes us. But I’m not really worried about finishing strong for that aspect. I just want to finish strong because we want to win games and build something here. So that’s really all there is to it for me.”
Lewis went on to add: "Thomas’ market could be in the $20 million-$22 million per year range, a source told The Post."
Whether that sources proves to be accurate or not must wait until the negotiations begin, but it seems likely plenty of other teams — rebuilders and contenders alike — would have interest in adding a scorer like Thomas to their respective squads.
Thomas and the Nets return to action against the Charlotte Hornets on the road tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST.
