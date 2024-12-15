Nets Fans React to Dennis Schroder's Departure
Today, the Brooklyn Nets trade of Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors is expected to become official.
Following months of rumors regarding which veteran the franchise would opt to move first, Schroder ultimately became the first domino to fall. Amid a career resurgence in Brooklyn, Nets fans across social media have offered their thanks to the 31-year-old guard.
"Dennis the Menace represented Brooklyn Grit to its fullest. He was a pest on defense, guarding 94 feet," Brooklyn Nets Buzz wrote on X. "He provided the leadership our young players needed, established good habits, and stood up for his teammates and coach when they most needed it. In such a short time, he became a fan favorite."
"Thank you Dennis Schroder. One of my favorite Brooklyn Nets in a long time," BoredroomWyatt posted on X. "We appreciate you. Gonna miss you man."
Amid the outpour of support, one X user compared Schroder's pipeline from Brooklyn to Golden State to that of another Nets' fan favorite guard, Shaun Livingston.
"With Dennis Schroder being traded to the Warriors, I remember a former player who had a resurgence with the Brooklyn Nets and would go on to win a championship with Golden State," Spenny & the Nets said.
Having spent less than two seasons in Brooklyn, Schroder had a lasting impact on the Nets' fanbase. He exemplified "Brooklyn grit," perfectly kicking off the Jordi Fernandez era of toughness.
As he heads to the Warriors in their hope of recapturing the magic Golden State did en route to an NBA title in 2022, Schroder has the full support of Brooklyn fans behind him while entering the next chapter of his 12-year career.
