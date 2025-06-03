Who Is The Nets' Most Valuable Trade Piece?
One of the most important parts of a rebuild is being able to evaluate the true value of your roster and make the tough calls, and that includes deciding which players to build around and which to move on from.
While no one on Brooklyn’s roster is guaranteed to be part of the long-term plan, Nets On SI breaks down two players who likely carry the most trade value heading into the offseason.
Cameron Johnson
Right after the best season of his professional career, Johnson’s market value should be at an all-time high.
During the 2024-2025 season, Johnson set career-highs in points (18.8) and assists (3.4) per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds per game. He’s also continued to showcase his strengths as a defender, tying his career-high in blocks and finishing with the second-most steals per game of his career.
He’s also continued to showcase his strengths as a defender, tying his career-high in blocks and finishing with the second-most steals per game of his career.
He has proven to be one of the league's more efficient three-point shooters throughout his career, even finishing among the NBA’s top-five in three-point shooting percentage back in 2022.
If a title-contending team is looking to add a three-and-D piece, they may be willing to sacrifice their long-term future (draft picks, promising young players) to compete for immediate success by acquiring a player like Johnson. Based on his performance last season, his upward trajectory at age 29 should be a promising sign for any team looking to win now.
Nic Claxton
Another player who has blossomed in recent years, Claxton has proven to be one of the league’s top defensive big men since he started to play significant minutes.
During the 2022-2023 NBA season (his first as a regular starter), Claxton finished among the top-ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting while finishing second in the league in blocks per game (2.5). That season, he was also the league’s most efficient scorer, finishing with a league-high 70.5% field goal percentage.
Last season, Claxton averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals (tied a career-high) per game. While his block totals dipped, that can be attributed to a scheme change by Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez that emphasizes aggressive pick-and-roll defense over rim protection.
Due to his defensive strengths, the 26-year-old center should be a hot commodity in the trade market. While several successful teams have a great deal of offensive firepower, the two most well-rounded squads ended up advancing to the NBA Finals. Adding a strong defender like Claxton can help solidify a team's defensive identity.
Final Verdict
Ultimately, a player's value depends on what teams are looking for, and how many players of that caliber are available. While both players can provide significant value to a team based on their need, Johnson’s skillset is the best plug-and-play option across the board. As a strong two-way contributor, he can either fill a spot in a team's starting lineup or be their best scorer off the bench.