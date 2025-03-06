Nets' NBA Draft Radar Should Shift Amid March Madness
The Brooklyn Nets are trending toward the bottom of the NBA standings with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament. Even though it's a bit disappointing for their long-term future as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Nets are still a lottery team, with the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 pick.
Brooklyn has been linked to plenty of names from the top of the 2025 NBA Draft to the bottom, seeing as how the team currently holds four first-round picks. The Nets will end up selecting in the lottery, but also throughout the first round.
Nets general manager Sean Marks and the company have been heavily scouting prospects as the college basketball season rolls on. Now, we're approaching the most important time of the year for many prospects: March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament will feature high-profile prospects that could fall on Brooklyn's lap in June. Conference tournaments are already underway and with Selection Sunday right around the corner, all eyes in the basketball world turn to the young players of the future.
The tournament doesn't define a prospect, but it certainly has an impact on their stock. A stretch of bad games or failure to show up in big-time moments could alter a franchise's perception of a player.
March Madness is expected to feature many names toward the top of the draft, including Cooper Flagg (Duke), Kasparas Jakucinois (Illinois), and many more.
For the Nets, they have certain positional needs, including point guard, small forward, and power forward. However, Brooklyn could trade any of its top players this summer, which means any player at any position should realistically be available.
The Nets have 21 games left in their regular season, and rank 17th in terms of the hardest remaining schedules. Brooklyn could very well win more games and sneak into the Play-In, but it's not ideal seeing as how the team has consistently been behind the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls by multiple games lately. It also might be in their best interest when looking at the Nets' in the long term.
