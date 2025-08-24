Nets Prospect Watch: NBA Player Comparisons for Darryn Peterson
Heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season, Darryn Peterson is one of the most sought after players in the country as he prepares for his freshman season at Kansas. The five-star recruit was battling BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa for the No. 1 high school player in the country, and now he looks to become the best freshman (and potentially overall player) in the Big 12 conference.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard could end up being the No. 1 pick, which means he's an early target for the Brooklyn Nets as they continue their rebuild. The Nets have five first-round picks entering the league this season, but the consensus is they're still patiently waiting for a franchise superstar.
Peterson gives flashes of plenty of NBA greats, and will garner a lot of comparisons if he hasn't already. Who is the Jayhawks' new star most comparable to?
Dwyane Wade
Being compared to one of the greatest shooting guards of all time is high praise, but Wade and Peterson share many athletic traits. They're both extremely quick, with or without the ball, and create highlight plays at the rim despite Peterson being 6-foot-5 and Wade being 6-foot-4.
Wade and Peterson also have similar wingspans at 6-foot-11 and 6-foot-10. While the Miami Heat legend was 'the guy' at Marquette, Peterson will have a similar role at Kansas, if not bigger, based on what head coach Bill Self had to say.
Overall, the two are athletic combo guards with great handles and two-way prowess. They make their teammates better, despite not also posing as a floor general.
Jamal Murray
Murray is a more modern and moderate comparison. The 6-foot-4 star for the Denver Nuggets is more of a passer as a point guard, but in terms of shot creation, he and Peterson are similar in movement. They know how to change pace at the right time and are poised scorers.
While their jump shots aren't identical, there are similarities. Peterson and Murray stay in the air slightly longer than one normally would, and the release points are a bit low. Maybe it's a little too intricate, but the movements and habits on offense are very similar.
One defense, however, Peterson is more regarded as a defender heading into his first college basketball season, while Murray is a better facilitator. The 18-year-old plays more as a shooting guard, while Murray has been a clear one for his entire career.