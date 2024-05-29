Report: Seven Teams Asked the Nets About Dorian Finney-Smith Before the Trade Deadline
Two years ago, Luka Doncic deemed Dorian Finney-Smith as the player he wanted to play with for the rest of his NBA career when they were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, at a postgame press conference before the Mavericks’ playoff run to the Western Conference Finals that season, Doncic said, “I hope I play with him until the end of my career because he’s an amazing player, but most importantly, he’s a humble guy, (hard)-working guy, and a great person.”
Finney-Smith and Doncic played four seasons together in Dallas. Now after a full season playing for the Brooklyn Nets following a trade there before the 2023 trade deadline, various teams, including contenders, have inquired about the Nets on the forward amidst a rebuilding crisis in Brooklyn. Teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns were among those interested in his services, according to Sporting News’ Evan Sidery, who reports Finney-Smith is a strong candidate to be traded from the Nets this offseason.
If another team ends up acquiring the Nets wing during the offseason, they will be getting a team-oriented player. With his ability to play as a small ball four, Finney-Smith could add some intrigue to the mix. He has a solid touch around the rim and doesn't have a problem playing through contact. He’s a tenacious offensive rebounder and gives good effort on the boards. He has good hands but is limited as an offensive player given Finney-Smith isn't known for creating offense for himself.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.