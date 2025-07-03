Report: Tyson Etienne Returning to Nets on a Two-Way Deal
Just a few days into free agency, the Brooklyn Nets have already re-signed several players from last year’s roster. On Monday evening, another familiar face was added to the list.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Nets are bringing back guard Tyson Etienne on a two-way contract.
Etienne joins Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams as returning players from last season’s roster.
Last season, Etienne appeared in seven games with the Nets, averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game. He also spent significant time with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, where he impressed with averages of 19.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 32 games. He was also quite efficient, shooting 49.7% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc.
His best game as a Net came on April 10 against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored a career-high 16 points while making two assists and one steal. Although his NBA experience has been limited so far, Etienne has made it clear he’s working to make the most of every opportunity and continue building his confidence.
“I just want to give everything I got. It's been a great season for all of us — I think it's just finishing,” Etienne said in a postgame media session. “As a player, to have a coach that's instilling confidence in you to shoot the basketball and trusts you're going to make the shots — that's just a really affirming situation to be in, especially as a shooter.”
Before joining Long Island in October, Etienne spent two seasons with the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, where he averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.
During his time at Wichita State University, he was a two-time All-AAC selection and was named the conference's co-player of the year in 2021.