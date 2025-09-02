Should Brooklyn Nets Settle on Qualifying Offer for Cam Thomas?
The Brooklyn Nets still have a big decision to make this offseason.
Last season, the Nets were among the worst teams in the league. Winning only 26 games and finishing with one of the worst records in the league, Brooklyn was hoping for some lottery luck.
Instead, it got stuck with the eighth pick, taking Egor Demin. He was the first of five first-round picks for Brooklyn, and the Nets’ active draft night signaled some clear changes, with the team fully embracing the youth movement it had been somewhat hesitant to jump into.
Still, the Nets have a few players with a few years under their belts going into next season. From Michael Porter Jr. to Haywood Highsmith to Terance Mann, Brooklyn is hoping some of its more experienced players can make things easier for its youngsters. However, one of the Nets’ top potential contributors is still unsigned as training camp approaches.
Cam Thomas is one of a few restricted free agents who have dominated the latter stages of the offseason cycle. As this crop of young players believes they are worth more than most teams can offer, it has led to stalemates like the one Thomas and Brooklyn are currently in.
That’s why it makes some sense for the Nets and Thomas to simply get into next season and worry about these negotiations again next summer. In a recent Bleacher Report article, Eric Pincus predicted that Thomas would take his $6 million qualifying offer for next season.
Although the Nets could still hand Thomas a multi-year deal below his liking, it might just be best for Brooklyn to pull any standing offers and force the 2021 first-round pick to prove himself next season. There’s no doubt that Thomas can put some points on the board, averaging a career-best 24 points per game last season, but his all-around game still raises some big questions that have prevented the Nets from giving him a payday this offseason.
After playing only 25 games last season, there could be some concern about his ability to stay on the floor, but his ability to contribute to winning is probably a much larger concern. With a reputation for being an empty stats player, Thomas’ 3.8 assists per game also paint a picture of a one-dimensional player, given his 32.6% usage rate.
Add in some warranted defensive concerns for the 6-foot-4 guard, and it makes sense that Brooklyn isn’t interested in giving him anything around $20 million a year. Still, even if all of those concerns are legitimate, Thomas could be a microwave scorer and a solid sixth man, but the questions around his ability to put up those numbers on a winning team in a smaller role might keep him from a payday again in 2026.