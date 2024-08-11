Two Brooklyn Nets Players React to Stephen Curry's Team USA Heroics
On Saturday, Team USA came away from the Olympic basketball tournament gold medalists, led by Stephen Curry, LeBron James and former Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
The three NBA legends played on the same court in the same jersey with a goal in mind, which created for an incredible product for basketball fans across the nation. With the Nets on vacation, awaiting the arrival of training camp this fall, they were able to witness the greatness.
Two Nets players, Jalen Wilson and Trendon Warford, reacted to Curry's heroics to help Team USA earn another gold medal.
Curry put together an absolute clinic late in the ball game, putting France away while doing it in style. The four-time NBA champion lit up the basketball world as a whole, and he reminded everyone who he is despite the Golden State Warriors' struggles in recent years.
Durant, a former Nets forward and current Phoenix Suns superstar, tallied 15 points, four rebounds and four assists en route to the victory. Curry finished the contest with 24 points, with each of his points coming on 3-pointers as he shot 8-of-12 from deep.
Nets guard Dennis Schroder played in the tournament, representing Germany, though his squad was unable to come away from the Olympics with a medal despite winning the World Cup a summer ago.
Now with the Olympics in the past, the Nets and the rest of the NBA world can patiently wait for the arrival of training camp, which, for the Nets, will officially mark the beginning of a rebuild for Brooklyn. They parted ways from Mikal Bridges and will continue to offload win-now talents to push toward a youth movement and acquire draft capital to move forward.
The Nets have plenty to figure out moving forward, and they're going to have to remain patient as they are just now kicking off the rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.