What to Know as Brooklyn Nets Prepare for Summer League in Las Vegas
As all 30 NBA teams prepare to send their rookie's and fringe roster players to Las Vegas for the annual Summer League starting July 11, the Brooklyn Nets will be a team to monitor as they will be sending out all five of this year's draft picks, some returners and a few players looking to make the team on potential two way contracts.
Each team will play at least five games, the first four from July 10-17. The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.
The top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on July 19, then the two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 20.
Nets currently have a full roster prepared for Vegas, with ten players listed according to HoopsHype.
Nets fans will closely watch as their three new overseas guards will be playing in Vegas. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf are all listed to play, and with similar skillsets, they will hope to stand out from one another during the two weeks in the Summer League.
Brooklyn also sent out invites to undrafted players TJ Bamba of Oregon and Dre Davis of Ole Miss to join their team this summer, giving both players the hopes of landing a potential two-way contract with the Nets for the 2025-26 season.
As for returners Drew Timme and Tosan Evbuomwan, the big men will hope to prove they can provide value for next season's Nets roster, especially with the lack of big man depth behind current center Nicolas Claxton.
Timme, who recently spoke to the media regarding his Summer League spot, is cherishing the moment and opportunity as he understands not everyone is given this chance multiple times.
"I'm still trying to make it and stay in it. It was cool to make it, but you know, it can also get taken away at any moment too, just as it got given,” said Timme.
Nets will go into Las Vegas locked and loaded with hungry players looking to make an impact on their roster next season, and if their guards can provide fans some promise, the negative comments surrounding the three overseas guards may be put to rest.