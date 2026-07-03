3 Best Brooklyn Nets Trade Targets with Jaylen Brown Off the Table

Jaylen Brown was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers for pennies on the dollar.

A hypothetical package of Michael Porter Jr. and two first-round picks would've blown the Sixers' package out of the water, but it doesn't seem like the Brooklyn Nets were ever in deep conversations with Boston despite being in a strong position to make a play for Brown.

With Nets GM Sean Marks alluding to the team's flexibility, here are some trade targets that could make sense for Brooklyn.

1. Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets have been listed among teams interested in Trey Murphy III, as he'd bring an influx of athleticism and solid perimeter defense to a team that could certainly use some.

Murphy would give the Nets solid 3-point shooting and improve the team's ability to push the pace, especially with his ability to finish plays off timely assists that would be sure to come from Egor Dëmin, Mikel Brown Jr. and Nolan Traoré.

Nets coach Jordi Fernández loves to run his offense with more ball movement and less isolation sets, which is exactly where Murphy could thrive.

With Murphy just 26 years old, he'd be an excellent fit for the Nets' future timeline.

2. Ace Bailey

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Jazz are loaded with young talent, with Darryn Peterson, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Brice Sensabaugh rounding their rotation.

Ace Bailey may have to operate off the bench this upcoming season or, at the very least, in a very limited role, which could lead to some frustration on a team he didn't seem too keen on playing for in the first place.

Given the Nets' clear need for a scoring wing, it could be worth it for them to look into acquiring Bailey and giving him the space to develop into the three-level scorer he's capable of becoming.

3. Shaedon Sharpe

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ja Morant set to join Damian Lillard in the backcourt next season, and Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday still in the fold, the Portland Trail Blazers will have significantly fewer minutes to go around for Shaedon Sharpe. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara will also eat up most of the minutes at the wing.

Sharpe's 3-point shooting and dunks would make him an immediate hit in Brooklyn, and he'll have significantly more opportunities to put the ball in the hoop with the Nets than he would with the Blazers.