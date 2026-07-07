The Brooklyn Nets Have a Problem DeMar DeRozan Could Help Solve

The Brooklyn Nets have had quite the offseason, acquiring Julius Randle and drafting Mikel Brown Jr., who the Nets see as a big part of their future.

Though the Nets missed out on Jaylen Brown, they can look to the trade market or free agency to upgrade their scoring.

DeMar DeRozan could bring the Nets just that, as he's free to sign anywhere after getting released by the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

DeRozan averaged 18.4 points on 49.7% shooting and 4.1 assists per game this past season, proving he still has plenty left in the tank at 36 years old.

The Nets' offense is set to run through Michael Porter Jr. and Randle this upcoming season, but neither are quite the three-level scoring threat DeRozan is.

DeRozan can knock down any shot in the midrange, get downhill and attract multiple defenders his way.

He'd be an excellent fit with Randle in the pick-and-roll, as both can make plays for each other given their respective playmaking skils.

DeRozan's knack for operating as a lead ball handler could also help Egor Dëmin and Brown operate as off-ball shooters, improving their ability to get free and knock down the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

DeRozan, of course, will require the ball to be in his hands a lot of the time in order for him to play up to his maximum potential.

However, competition puts pressure on everyone to play up to the best of their abilities, so having an established All-Star and veteran in the mix could encourage guys like Dëmin, Brown and everyone else at the guard and wing positions to elevate their play and ensure they're a regular part of the rotation each night.

The Nets also ahve no incentive to tank next season, so it's not unreasonable to think that a core of Porter, Randle and DeRozan could help the Nets sneak into one of the play-in spots, especially if Dëmin and Brown find their footing as a backcourt duo throughout the season.

At this stage, it seems much more likely that DeRozan ends up joining a contender in an effort to win his first championship, as there are plenty of teams competiting for the Larry O'Brien trophy who could use that scoring boost.

However, if DeRozan still wants to get as many opportunities as possible to put the ball through the hoop, Brooklyn may just be the spot for him.