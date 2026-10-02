Brooklyn Nets Could Send Message During Preseason Action

The Brooklyn Nets are set for a new season with a new look, and they can send a message with a strong preseason.

Over the next few weeks, teams around the league will be tipping off preseason action and going through training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. After an offseason that featured various changes around the league and in Brooklyn, the Nets are ready to prove themselves.

Behind the recently acquired Julius Randle, the Nets will be hoping to shock the NBA world and become the surprise team in the East. While there is no shortage of uncertainty surrounding the Nets ahead of the season, they’ll have a chance to prove themselves a bit when the preseason tips off.

On Monday, the Nets will take the floor for their first game of preseason action, facing Charlotte. While the game itself won’t get much attention, given that it’s a preseason game between two teams expected to finish outside the Eastern Conference postseason picture, it will still represent an opportunity for Brooklyn to showcase its talent.

That should be a common theme for the Nets throughout the preseason. Every time the Nets take the floor ahead of the start of the regular season, they should be ready for battle and have a chip on their shoulders.

It might not be the most exciting time of the season, but it should be an important time. The Nets know how tough their early season schedule is and where their expectations are at going into the season, so gaining some confidence and showing the rest of the league what they can do over the next couple of weeks could be huge.

Obviously, the Nets won’t be sending a “warning” to the rest of the league like the Lakers did in the preseason opener of their 2019-20 championship campaign. Still, the Nets could put together an intriguing resume of results over the next couple of weeks and showcase the development of some of their young core.

Of course, a few preseason contests won’t change how the Nets are viewed leaguewide or alter their expectations for the season. However, a few good games across mid-October could make an early-season surge by Brooklyn less surprising.

In any case, the Nets will be facing an uphill battle when next season starts, but if they can put together a successful preseason, the road to a playoff spot could become a bit easier.