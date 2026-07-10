Brooklyn Nets in Unique Situation as Lottery Odds Change Next Year

Brooklyn is entering the first season of the NBA’s new lottery odds without control of its pick, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Over the past few years, the Nets have been among the worst teams in the league. Tanking in hopes of getting some ping pong balls to bounce their way, the Nets are now on the other side of that three-year stretch.

With the NBA’s new lottery system coming into play next season, teams like the Nets that have been incentivized to be as bad as possible would now be penalized for being among the league’s three worst teams. Of course, with the Nets’ 2027 first-round pick controlled by Houston via a pick swap, Brooklyn could make a potential push for the play-in without any concerns of how it might affect its pick.

Considering the Nets’ early-season success that was shut down quickly in 2024-25, there could be a fun resurgence of basketball in Brooklyn next season. With no postseason basketball in Brooklyn since 2023, the Nets could be ready to compete again after their offseason moves.

While the Nets’ lack of control over their first-round pick means they don’t have to worry about tanking next season, the opposite is also true. Without having to worry about the consequences of the pick relegation penalties, the Nets can also bottom out.

Say the Nets are six games out of the play-in at the All-Star break, and Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. have nagging injuries. Under the new format, teams in Brooklyn’s situation would typically be incentivized to make them play through those injuries to avoid a bottom-three record.

However, with Houston being left with any consequences for Brooklyn’s actions, the Nets could simply shut their veteran forwards down in that situation and focus solely on development the rest of the way. While the motivation to improve lottery odds has influenced the Nets’ end-of-season strategies in previous years, the lack of a pick shouldn’t prevent them from taking a similar route.

A few weeks of extra reps toward the end of the season against teams around the league that are almost certainly playing for something could be huge for development. Whether those teams are playing to avoid the relegation zone or postseason seeding is irrelevant.

All that matters is that the Nets could get their youngsters even more valuable experience against teams still giving it their best shot, at least in terms of who they’re throwing on the court. In that sense, the new system should work to Adam Silver’s desires, even with teams like the Nets potentially taking an unorthodox route. Ultimately, the new lottery system alleviates pressure for the Nets, and winning or losing could both lead to desired results for the franchise.