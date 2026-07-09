Brooklyn Nets Can No Longer Be Frugal Spenders in the New NBA

The NBA is no longer a league that attempts to reward bottom feeders. The worst teams in the league are forced to get better, but the lottery reform has completely flipped the odds, so those in the middle of the pack have the best chance of landing top-tier talent in the draft.

For the Brooklyn Nets, it completely changes their plan.

The Nets just finished year three of their reset and year two of the full-fledged rebuild. They've been scorned by the rest of the league for a 78-168 record in that time frame, but also revered by much of the fanbase for the amount of flexibility they've accumulated since moving on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2023.

Flexibility in the NBA can mean one of two things: tradeable assets (with value) or cap space. Brooklyn built both, which led to rumblings that the organization was cashing in to get competitive.

That prediction came true (sort of). The Nets have made a flurry of moves to raise their floor, landing talent like Julius Randle, Moritz Wagner and Keon Ellis while drafting Mikel Brown Jr. in the lottery. But they still have money to spend.

As much as winning is everything with the new draft lottery odds, the apron levels still keep teams from going all in and dishing out hefty contracts or trading for maximum-contract players. There now has to be a healthy medium where penalties aren't inflicted, but the roster is still good enough to compete.

This means Brooklyn, or any team for that matter, can no longer save money. The NBA landscape, and how organizations build rosters, is completely different from what it was at the end of the previous decade. The biggest change? Free agency is no longer a spectacle.

The Nets don't have to be frugal spenders for the hope of cashing in on a marquee free agent. The biggest free agent flips per year since 2022 (based on AAV) have been Jalen Brunson (before he broke into stardom), Fred VanVleet, Paul George, Myles Turner and Norman Powell (so far).

That's not what the market once was. We haven't seen a legitimate top-10 player switch teams in free agency since Durant made the move to Brooklyn in 2019.

Nowadays, if stars want to switch teams, both sides prefer to do it in a trade. Players can threaten not to sign extensions or leave in free agency, while organizations would prefer to know sooner so they can get actual assets in return.

So back to the Nets. They've spent so much time trying to save money, but the circumstances of today's league have made that useless. Losing with incapable rosters is no longer incentivized, and free agency no longer lands you the best of the best. Brooklyn has to start spending.