The Brooklyn Nets are desperate to get back on track, and they have some extra reasons to get a win against Orlando.

On Friday night, the Nets will be playing their second game in NBA Cup group play against the Magic in Barclays Center. Falling to the Detroit Pistons earlier this season in their NBA Cup opener, the Nets have some ground to make up in the standings if they want a chance at some bonus checks this season.

Of course, this season overall has gone poorly for Brooklyn, which now sits at 3-11 with the second-worst record in the East. After an embarrassing showing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the Nets need to get a win to help their season move in the right direction.

While getting a win to move to 4-11 and at least continue to stay in the early season hunt for a play-in berth is important, the Nets should also have some extra short-term motivation for this contest, given that they’re still in the race to make it to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.

After falling to Detroit by 16 points in their first NBA Cup game, the Nets need to be mindful of their point differential as they navigate the rest of group play. The Nets’ path to the knockout stage almost certainly requires winning out, and getting a win over a Magic team that’s starting to play some solid basketball would be an impressive step in the right direction on a number of levels.

Considering the Magic are also 2-0 in group play, this matchup would be huge for the Nets’ hopes of moving on. Of course, their likeliest path is winning out and seeing Detroit suffer multiple losses.

If the Nets are able to beat the Magic and the Pistons don’t lose multiple games, they’d need the Pistons to at least drop their game to the Magic. That could put East Group A in a three-way tie at the top between Brooklyn, Orlando and Detroit.

From there, point differential would be key, and the Nets certainly lack in that department at the moment. So, getting a win over Orlando and winning by a large margin may be the key to the Nets moving on to the next round.

Although some NBA Cup success would be great for Brooklyn, simply putting up a fight from start to finish against Orlando would be a positive after how lifeless the team looked just two nights ago when Chicago came to town.