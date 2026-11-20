The Brooklyn Nets’ season has only gone the wrong way thus far, and they might be wise to lean into being bad once again.

On Wednesday night, the Nets seemingly had a great opportunity to secure their second home win of the season with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Going into the night, it seemed like the Nets were going to be in the midst of a tight contest that would come down to whether they could execute in clutch time to get a much-needed win.

Instead, it was a clear reminder of exactly where the Nets stand, and it was an embarrassing performance overall. At this point, the Nets don’t have much going for them this season, and it’s hard to imagine that changing anytime in the near future.

With that in mind, the Nets might simply need to lean into being bad and punt this season away. The Julius Randle-Michael Porter Jr. experiment has been an utter failure thus far, and the Nets’ young core has shown minimal promise through the first month of the season.

In most seasons, it would make sense for the Nets to simply go all-in on getting a top pick in the draft and try to regroup for next season. However, Brooklyn doesn’t have that ability, as its first-round pick belongs to Houston this season.

But thanks to the NBA’s lottery reform, the Nets might actually be incentivized to tank despite not owning their first-round pick. Under the new system, the teams with the three worst records in the league will have reduced odds of securing the No. 1 pick.

The Nets opting to tank to get those reduced odds this year wouldn’t simply be a matter of trying to sabotage the Rockets’ lottery hopes, it would actually be a calculated decision for Brooklyn’s future. Under the new system, a team’s pick can’t land at No. 1 in back-to-back years or in the top five in three straight years.

So, the Nets losing to reduce the odds of their pick that’s heading to Houston would actually net Brooklyn a better chance of being eligible to get the No. 1 pick in 2028 and a top-five pick in both 2028 and 2029. Considering how far the Nets still appear to be, they might be desperate to land some talent at the top in those years.

Brooklyn has been incredibly disappointing this season, and it may already be time to set itself up for the future.