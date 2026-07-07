Brooklyn Nets Report Card: The California Classic

The Brooklyn Nets got a glimpse of their future at the California Classic. They finished the Summer event with a 2-1 record behind great performances from rookies and second-year players.

Participating in these games before the Las Vegas Summer League maximized Brooklyn's young players by giving them live reps. Not every player eligible for Summer action suited up, but there's already a good feel for how those who did could look come the regular season.

Egor Dëmin

Stats: 2 GP, 25 MPG, 23 PPG (55.6% FG, 30.8% 3FG), 7.5 RPG, 3 APG, 2.5 TPG

Dëmin is already showing noticeable strides from the player he was as a rookie, not to mention these were his first games since being shut down with a plantar fasciitis injury late last season. He's been more aggressive going downhill, and his touch around the rim is improved. There were still youthful mistakes when he had the ball in his hands, but they were good errors considering he was trying to diversify his usual play style.

Grade: A-

Chaney Johnson

Stats: 2 GP, 21 MPG, 14.5 PPG (64.3% FG), 8.5 RPG, 1 SPG, 1 BPG

Reliability was the overarching theme of Johnson's California Classic games. He's not going to extend defenses very much, but he can go to a wide variety of shots inside the arc. The 24-year-old is on another two-way contract with the Nets, and he could prove valuable if injuries arise, given his serviceable rebounding and defense.

Grade: B+

Tyler Bilodeau

Stats: 2 GP, 26 MPG, 13.5 PPG (55.6% FG, 58.3% 3FG), 5.5 RPG, 5 FPG, +32

Bilodeau brings something to Brooklyn that few other players do –– elite three-point shooting. Being able to shoot at that high a clip at 6-foot-9 could get him on the court during his rookie season despite being on a two-way deal.

He doesn't offer much in the interior on either end in terms of scoring or forcing stops, but his size allows him to be effective on the glass. Bilodeau impacted winning through two games, although his foul troubles did raise some worries.

Grade: A-

Ben Saraf

Stats: 2 GP, 27 MPG, 12.5 PPG (45.5% FG, 50% 3FG), 4 RPG, 4 APG, 3 TPG

After a poor opening game to the California Classic, Saraf lit up the Golden State Warriors in his second game. The difference was his willingness to do things outside his comfort zone.

He didn't attempt a single three-pointer in that first game and took six in the second game. Saraf is capable of doing a little bit of everything, but the question is whether or not he can maintain this level of play against real NBA competition.

Grade: B

Mikel Brown Jr.

Stats: 1 GP, 19 MIN, 10 PTS (36.4% FG, 40% 3FG), 4 AST, 2 TOV

Brown made his debut in a Nets uniform to close the California Classic. He immediately saw lead guard duties alongside Dëmin and produced exciting results.

Brown is a highlight player. He has a deep bag of moves to use off the dribble and isn't afraid to try risky jump passes. His only two turnovers came in the first quarter, showing he could learn from early mistakes.

Grade: B

Drake Powell

Stats: 2 GP, 23.5 MPG, 3 PPG (5.9% FG, 0-for-9 3FG), 6 RPG, 2.5 TPG

After having a rocky rookie season, NBA Summer League became an opportunity for Powell to show his growth. It's only two games in, but he has only made one shot across two games and missed every three-pointer he attempted. The lone bright spot that he brought to the table was his rebounding and hustle plays.

It's far too soon to give up on Powell, who's only 21 years old and has insane athletic traits. He may end up playing more in Long Island this coming season than he did as a rookie, given Brooklyn's increased depth.

Grade: D-