Predicting the Brooklyn Nets' NBA Summer League Starting Five

The 2025 NBA Summer League didn't live up to the hype for the Brooklyn Nets after taking five players in the first round of that draft cycle. They finished with a 1-4 record in Las Vegas, and it was often a more experienced Drew Timme showing the most flashes.

It's a year later, and the "Flatbush Five" have plenty of real NBA experience along with three more rookies drafted in the 2026 class and other potential contributors making up this offseason's NBA Summer League roster. The Nets should be one of the teams with the most NBA-ready talent among their rookies, sophomores and third-year players.

Notably left off the roster due to injuries are Nolan Traoré and Joshua Jefferson. Traoré was ruled out after having his right knee scoped, and Jefferson is continuing recovery on an ankle injury that held him out at the end of his senior season.

Brooklyn has a deep NBA Summer League roster, and determining the best starting five is difficult, but not something that carries great weight. There will likely be many different lineups throughout the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. It will fluctuate even more depending on players who get pulled throughout the games.

The easiest way to break down the roster and how a potential starting five will shake out is by rookies, sophomores and third-year players.

Rookies

• Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 6)

• Tyler Bilodeau (No. 43)

• Dion Brown (Exhibit-10)

• Ben Humrichous (Exhibit-10)

• Duke Brennan (SL Contract)

Sophomores

• Egor Dëmin

• Drake Powell

• Ben Saraf

• Danny Wolf

• Grant Nelson

• Hunter Sallis

• Chaney Johnson

• Aaron Scott

Third-Year (And Beyond)

• Dwight Murray Jr.

• John Ukomadu

Since NBA Summer League is dedicated to development, playing time will go to the youth that the Nets have made significant investments in. Any player that Brooklyn drafted will have an edge for minutes.

In the backcourt, it seems like a clear duo should start alongside each other, and they may do so when the real season comes around. Brown Jr. is the lead guard that the Nets have been searching for to run the offense, while Dëmin offers secondary creation and a smooth stroke from beyond the arc. Other players who will be featured heavily in the guard rotation are Saraf, Powell, Sallis and Brown.

As for the wings and forwards, there's more open competition for starting spots. Both Powell and Saraf can play small forward, but other players offer more traditional skill sets. Bilodeau will likely get a shot at starting with his elite shooting at 6-foot-8, but Nelson and Johnson have been in the Nets system for a season.

The options at center are slim. It's safe to say that Wolf will have a good shot at starting, whether it's at center or a forward position. Nelson and Johnson are on the smaller side, but should be capable of holding down the paint for Summer League. Brennan is the lone rookie who is in the mix, offering reliable rebounding and inside scoring.

Starting Lineup

Guard: Mikel Brown Jr.

Guard: Egor Dëmin

Wing: Drake Powell

Forward: Tyler Bilodeau

Center: Danny Wolf