Brooklyn Nets' Top Decision Makers Apparently Nixed Jaylen Brown Trade

The Brooklyn Nets were in a strong position to make a play for Jaylen Brown before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for pennies on the dollar.

Though Jaylen Brown didn't end up in Brooklyn, Nets GM Sean Marks is keeping his eyes open for any potential blockbuster trade

However, Jaylen Brown could've very well ended up in Brooklyn had the Nets' top decision makers signed off on a deal that would've sent Michael Porter Jr. and draft assets to the Boston Celtics, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe discuss the Nets interest in Jaylen Brown and whether they would have done the deal if they were Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/zN85SPXshp — Swamp Dragons (@Netswamp) July 6, 2026

Bringing in Jaylen Brown would've unmistakably brought the Nets closer to playoff contention but not necessarily towards title contention, unless the Nets made another big move or two.

Jaylen Brown will also be 30 years old at the beginning of the season, so trading for him means you may have to pay him big bucks well into his late 30s.

Jaylen Brown relies heavily on his athletic ability, which helps him get downhill at will and defend some of the best players in the game at multiple positions.

Given that the 76ers were able to land an MVP candidate for an aging, expensive Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks, it's reasonable to assume that the Nets could've topped that offer with MPJ and two first-round draft picks alone.

But that'd put immediate pressure on the Nets to win now and accelerate their rebuild, which might not be the wisest thing to do yet, as Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. need a little bit more time to develop their games before being tasked with playing big-time roles for a championship-contending team.

The draft picks in the Nets' cache also aren't going anywhere any time soon, and in the modern NBA, you never know which superstar becomes unhappy with their situation and requests a trade, especially those who play in a smaller market.

For example, Anthony Edwards could easily become available in the next couple of years if the LaMelo Ball experiment doesn't end up working with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trading for Jaylen Brown wouldn't have necessarily been a bad thing for the Nets at this point in time, but patience is key for the Nets at this stage in their rebuild, as the goal is to maximize their chances of winning a championship when Mikel Brown Jr. and Dëmin are ready to take on bigger roles.