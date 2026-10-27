Can Nets Overcome Paul George's Hot Hand in Matchup Against Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to get their first win of the season after falling to 0-3 following a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers.

They'll have a tough task in front of them, though, as they'll be facing off against the Boston Celtics on the road.

However, the Nets got their first win of the season in Boston last season, as Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton put forth excellent performances, a game in which their chemistry appeared to really started to develop.

Julius Randle is still trying to find his niche within Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's offense after a standout preseason, as he wasn't aggressive enough in getting downhill and taking initiative his last time out. Perhaps playing in Boston could give Randle new life and bring out the best in him and Porter.

Boston, will bring a lot of challenges to the table on both ends of the floor, however.

Paul George has looked like his vintage self to begin the season and Jayson Tatum looks better than ever after missing most of last season due to a ruptured Achilles. Derrick White, of course, is a menace defensively and should not be given too many clean looks from downtown.

The Nets have struggled defensively this season with weak closeouts and a failure to to protect the rim.

Brooklyn let Indiana cash in nearly half of its triples and provide essentially no defensive resistance on a Pacers squad that got to the rim and to their spots in the midrange with ease.

The Nets point guard room has looked fairly weak to begin the season. Though Egor Demin is a lights out shooter from 3-point range, he hasn't been getting to the rim as aggressively as he was during Summer League despite boasting a bulkier frame.

Mikel Brown Jr. has had trouble adjusting to the demands of NBA play, especially with the injuries his body has had to endure over the past year and change. Nolan Traore provided somewhat of a spark in the Nets' latest loss, but it was mostly in a losing effort.

The bottom line is that the Nets are going to need more production from their point guard rotation to help create easier looks for Porter and Randle and set the overall tone for the offense.

If George cools off a bit, though, perhaps the door could be open for th Nets to snag a W.