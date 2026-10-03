How Many Wins are Needed for Jordi Fernandez's Coach of the Year Case?

The Brooklyn Nets are ready to shock the NBA world, and doing so could lead to some hardware for their head coach.

Going into next season, the Nets don’t exactly have high expectations around the league. Expected by most to finish outside of the postseason picture and be near the bottom of the standings once again, the Nets have something to prove as preseason hoops tip off in just a few days.

One of the top reasons for optimism for the Nets is their young head coach. Jordi Fernandez is entering his third season as Brooklyn’s head coach, and he’ll have a chance to prove himself on a competitive team for the first time.

Although the Nets have spent the past couple of years in the midst of a rebuild, Fernandez has already set the foundation for success. The Nets might not be all that close to contending as of now, but their head coach will have a real chance to get his team into the postseason in 2027.

Considering the depth of the Eastern Conference heading into the season, the Nets could still end up on the outside looking in with a good season. While Fernandez might be a clear favorite for Coach of the Year if the Nets hit the 50-win mark, as Michael Porter Jr. recently predicted, or simply made it into the top six of the East standings, there is likely another mark that is more easily attainable that Fernandez would need to hit to be a finalist for the award.

Looking at recent winners of the award, winning a lot of games is almost a requirement. Each of the past 16 winners coached a team that finished in the top four in their conference and earned home-court advantage in the first round. The most recent coach to not meet those marks was Scott Brooks in 2009-10, who helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 8th seed, but still won 50 games in the process.

Throughout league history, only three coaches have won the award without a winning record, most recently Doc Rivers in 1999-2000, leading the Orlando Magic to a 41-41 campaign. So, looking through history, the Nets will almost certainly have to make it to the playoffs, and even that might not be enough for Fernandez.

Still, if Fernandez can get into the mix this season and get the Nets in postseason conversations, things might be setting up for Fernandez and the Nets to make their mark in the years to come.