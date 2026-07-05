Julius Randle Could be Exactly What Nets Need Amid Rebuild

Brooklyn has been one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons, but its recent star acquisition could turn things around.

Over the past couple of weeks, the NBA offseason has been in full swing. From the NBA Draft to the wild world of free agency, the NBA has again delivered some fireworks just weeks after the season ended.

While Brooklyn didn’t necessarily make any crazy splashes in free agency or the draft, it did make a big move in the trade market, acquiring Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a deal that also sent Nic Claxton to Chicago, the Nets acquired the All-Star forward who just helped revive their crosstown rival a few years ago.

Randle’s ascendance to All-Star became apparent in New York while he played for the Knicks. Making a conference finals in Minnesota in 2025, Randle has also shown that he can use his All-Star skillset to help a team make a deep postseason run.

Given that Brooklyn is still so young and will be competing in one of the strongest Eastern Conferences in recent memory, there probably won’t be postseason basketball in Brooklyn in 2027, but Randle could be a catalyst for the Nets’ resurgence. While going star-hunting has resulted in a couple of epic failures since moving to Brooklyn, it’s important to note that Randle helped the Knicks land Karl-Anthony Towns, which was key to their NBA title run this year.

Alongside Michael Porter Jr., Randle will be in an interesting spot in Brooklyn as a proven veteran on a young team. At 31 years old, Randle is unlikely to be around in Brooklyn when the team enters its next contending phase, but a solid tenure for the Nets could help that era come quicker than anticipated.

Although Randle may not have seemed like an ideal role model for a young team just a few years ago, he’s blossomed into a mature player who could become crucial to the development of Brooklyn’s plethora of young talent. Averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists last season, Randle showcased his all-around offensive skillset and could be a great playmaker and mentor for just about every young player on the roster.

Considering Brooklyn is a young team without any clear franchise cornerstone, Randle could easily be the leader and voice needed in the locker room. The three-time All-Star will be able to get his stats, be the leader of a team and showcase his skills for any contender that might come calling sometime within the next year or two.