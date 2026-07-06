Why Nets' Jordi Fernandez is Dark Horse Candidate for Coach of the Year in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets are set for an interesting season in 2026-27, and their head coach likely won’t be flying under the radar much longer.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Nets have been in tank mode. While they haven’t had the lottery luck they were hoping for, they’ve still built a solid foundation with a nice mix of young talent and veteran leadership.

Although Brooklyn’s record and spot in the standings wouldn’t indicate that there have been many bright spots for the team in that span, head coach Jordi Fernandez has quickly blossomed into one of the league’s top young coaches. One of the NBA’s best-kept secrets up to this point, Fernandez has excelled in his two-year stint with the Nets, and his coaching ability could push the Nets to overachieving next season.

While it might be a long shot to actually win the award, the case could be there for Fernandez to be in the hunt for Coach of the Year in 2027. Obviously, the Nets have been tanking over the past couple of years to improve their chances of a top pick in the draft, but that will change next season.

With Brooklyn owing a pick swap to the Houston Rockets next year, the Nets will have no incentive to tank, even if that would’ve been the likely choice again had Brooklyn still controlled their 2027 pick. Now, with that plan out the window, the Nets will be looking to compete next season and potentially make a postseason push.

Although the Eastern Conference is as deep as it’s been in recent memory, the recent addition of Julius Randle coupled with the development of the young talent that’s been in Brooklyn could be enough to push Brooklyn into the postseason picture. While getting the Nets into the postseason would be an accomplishment, it likely wouldn’t be enough to secure a Coach of the Year win for Fernandez.

Since Doc River led the Orlando Magic to a 41-41 record for his Coach of the Year in 2000, every winner of the award has won at least 56% of their games. If that trend continues, Fernandez would need to lead the Nets to at least 46 wins to be in the mix.

Although the Nets have made some moves this offseason, going from 20 wins to 46 would be an extremely tall task. Still, Fernandez getting Brooklyn to flirt with a .500 season should have him in the conversation, and if he is able to hit that 46-win threshold, he may just run away with the award.