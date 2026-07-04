Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Hesitate to Extend Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of decisions still to make this offseason, including a potential extension for their leading scorer.

Last season, the Nets were again among the worst teams in the NBA, tanking their way to the third-worst record in the league. While the 20 wins Brooklyn accumulated were on par with its expectations for the season, there were still some bright spots.

Last summer, the blockbuster deal for the Nets came when they traded Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick. While it was tough to determine a clear winner at the time, it’s hard to imagine Brooklyn as the loser after Porter’s play last season.

In his lone season with the Nets, Porter averaged a career-high 24.2 points while adding 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. While his efficiency dropped to 46.3% from the field and 36.3% from deep, those decreases aren’t all that concerning, considering he went from getting looks from Nikola Jokic to creating for himself as the No. 1 option.

Set to make $40.8 million next season, Porter is in the final year of the five-year rookie extension he signed with Denver in 2021. Extension eligible this summer for a deal as big as four years and $234 million, Porter could be looking to cash in as he enters what could be the prime of his career, having turned 28 last month.

While giving him the full extent of his potential extension might seem like a poor decision for someone who’s never made an All-Star Game, the Nets would be smart to lock up Porter long-term. Even if the deal is viewed as an overpay, Porter’s 6-foot-10 frame with the ability to get his shot up just about anywhere on the floor, coupled with his ability to impact winning, having started for an NBA champion in 2023, makes any big deal justifiable.

While there’s always the chance that Porter signs an extension and goes into next season with his numbers dropping as he adjusts to playing alongside Julius Randle, his deal would still be a worthy investment for Brooklyn. Paul George, who was viewed by many around the league to have one of the worst contracts in basketball, was traded for Jaylen Brown, so a big deal for Porter could open some opportunities to star hunt in future years.

Most importantly, Brooklyn must ensure it has options with Porter in years to come rather than potentially seeing him walk in unrestricted free agency next summer. It may not be a simple task to negotiate the perfect number on an extension that makes sense for Porter and the Nets, but having his long-term future secured before next season tips off would be a luxury for Brooklyn.