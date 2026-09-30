Liberty's Playoff Success Should Inspire Brooklyn Nets Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season is just around the corner, and the Brooklyn Nets have some inspiration to take from the other basketball team in Barclays Center.

On Monday, the Nets and most teams across the NBA gathered in their respective cities for media day ahead of the start of training camp. With the new season almost here and preseason action tipping off in a matter of days, the Nets appear excited to embark on their next chapter.

While the Nets are about to begin their attempt to shock the NBA world and exceed all expectations, their WNBA counterpart just managed to pull off some history over the past few days. The New York Liberty’s 87-71 win in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Lynx punched the team’s ticket to the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night.

While winning a series isn’t necessarily groundbreaking news for a team that won a championship two seasons ago, it did mark the first time the No. 8 seed has taken down the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs. With the Liberty still looking to make their mark and continue their quest for a title over the next few weeks, their success should lead straight into the start of the Nets’ season.

After years of tanking and finishing near the bottom of the standings, the Nets are ready to return to competitive basketball. And there may be no better way to start a season like this than to tip off with some energy inside Barclays Center, thanks to the Liberty’s postseason run.

Sure, the Nets might not have a roster filled with championship experience or previous runs in the postseason together, but they do have a hungry group ready to prove their doubters wrong. Both individually and collectively, the Nets have been overlooked throughout the offseason and pushed aside when it comes to talking about postseason contenders in 2027.

This Nets squad might not be ready to compete for a championship quite yet, but in a deep Eastern Conference, they could absolutely have a shot at making the playoffs if a few things go their way. Ultimately, Brooklyn will need to overcome adversity at every turn next season, which includes blocking out the noise that will inevitably come.

There are many things different about where the Nets and Liberty are going into October, but their drive to prove themselves every time they step on the floor should look quite similar when the season tips off.