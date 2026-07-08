Nets' Egor Dëmin Reveals How Mikel Brown Jr. Could Unlock His Game

The Brooklyn Nets may have their backcourt of the future, and Egor Dëmin already believes the partnership could become something special.

"I love it," Dëmin said. "I think I met him on the very first day, right? I was in the draft, and he seems like a very good guy. I think we have a pretty good connection already and it'll be built up throughout the whole summer, right? The summer league, the California tournament, and throughout the training camp, and all that time before we start playing. I'm very, very excited to play with him."

Dëmin looks poised to take the next step in his game, while Mikel Brown Jr. showed considerable flashes as a scorer and playmaker in his first Summer League game.

Dëmin has also put on considerable muscle this offseason, looking to improve his ability to get downhill. However, his new backcourt mate can put pressure on the rim at will, which should open up plenty of clean looks for the Russian sharpshooter.

"That's something they're going to benefit my complete game, right? For me, it's going to be important to be dialed in with my shooting and having a guy like this by my side who's going to be able to get all the defense on him, get to the paint, I think this is where we can benefit from each other," Dëmin said. "He shoots the lights out, so for me bringing the ball up sometimes, playing something for him, or just looking for opportunities in transition with the rest of the players that we have. I think that's something that we could really build on, and I think that we could be a special combo out there."

"They can obviously play together," Nets coach Jordi Fernández said. "Egor provides gravity and elite shooting, obviously ball handling too. And then Mikel, probably more of a primary ball handler, very, very good athlete, scorer too. So we're gonna obviously see it in summer league, but I don't see any problems with them playing together."

The two guards also have incredible size for their position, much to the delight of both Nets GM Sean Marks and Fernández.

Both have deep range and can make plays for their teammates, but if the two can maintain enough strength and master the fundamentals of defense at the point of attack, this backcourt could become extremely deadly for years to come.