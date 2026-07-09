Brooklyn Nets Could Have Big Decision to Make With Julius Randle

The Brooklyn Nets have made some intriguing moves this offseason, and their biggest move also comes with a big decision in the coming months.

After spending the past three seasons in the lottery and relying on some luck to find their next franchise cornerstone, the Nets have begun to turn the corner. While most teams in Brooklyn’s position might still be in rebuild mode, the Houston Rockets control the Nets’ 2027 first-round pick via swap.

Without control of their pick next season, the Nets have opted to make some win-now moves, most notably the acquisition of Julius Randle. The former All-Star forward spent the past two seasons as Anthony Edwards’ co-star in Minnesota and will now take on a leadership role in Brooklyn, likely similar to his early tenure with the New York Knicks.

As a skilled scorer and playmaker, Randle can be the hub of the Nets’ offense and potentially help Brooklyn reach the postseason for the first time since 2023. If things go well in Brooklyn for Randle, the Nets could easily be in the thick of the play-in race in the Eastern Conference, which would lead to an interesting decision for Brooklyn.

While it’s clear that Randle’s role this season will feature him as a leader and likely the main star of the Nets, Brooklyn will have to make a decision on Randle’s future in 2027. Set to turn 32 in November, Randle is in his prime, but he may soon begin to regress.

With two years remaining on his deal, including a player option in 2027-28, Randle’s long-term future is up in the air. Should things work out for Brooklyn over the first few months of next season, Randle’s trade value could increase by the trade deadline.

That could give the Nets an opportunity to flip Randle to a contender or a team that believes it’s one move away, likely in order to add some more draft capital or players that better fit the timeline of their recent draft picks. While not capitalizing on Randle’s potentially increased trade value could be a risk, it may also signal that Brooklyn is interested in keeping him around for a while.

Although the Nets’ newest star could become a free agent next offseason, he could also opt to sign an extension with Brooklyn. Assuming the Randle-led Nets are in the postseason hunt, it would also make perfect sense for Sean Marks and company to be interested in a long-term relationship with the All-Star.

There’s always a chance that things go south with Randle leading the charge, but if the Nets can be competitive throughout next season with their new star, Brooklyn will suddenly have some options to consider.