Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Give Julius Randle Superstar Treatment

Next season projects to be an intriguing one in Brooklyn, but the Nets must be careful about what role they hand their newest star.

The Nets’ roster has taken some interesting turns over the past few weeks as the draft, free agency and trade season have been in full swing. While Brooklyn has added some quality free agents and drafted a potential cornerstone in Mikel Brown Jr., the Nets’ biggest addition may have been their trade for Julius Randle.

The forward spent the past two seasons in Minnesota, helping the Timberwolves to three series wins and a conference finals appearance in that span. A three-time All-Star, thanks to his time with the New York Knicks, Randle is currently the only player on the Nets’ roster with an All-Star appearance. Also having the most NBA experience on the team, Randle should project as the top dog in Brooklyn.

While his skills and accolades paint a picture of Randle being the best player in Brooklyn next season, the Nets can’t let that have a significant impact on his role. Sure, Randle should get plenty of opportunities and be a leader for the Nets, but he can’t be given a superstar-like role.

With the development of young talent as the top priority for the Nets next season, giving Randle the keys from time to time is fine, but he shouldn’t be the No. 1 guy for 82 games. Although Randle will have some potential to increase his role after being the No. 2 man alongside Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson over the past few years, Brooklyn needs him to fit in with the franchise’s plan.

Ultimately, that shouldn’t be much of a problem for Randle. A talented playmaker with plenty of postseason experience, Randle should project as an ideal veteran for this Nets team.

Things can get rocky at times when Randle is running the show, but with so much young talent on the team, turbulence should be expected all the way down the roster. Nothing about next season projects to be perfect, and that includes Randle’s time adjusting to his new role.

The issue with Randle potentially taking on a superstar role almost certainly wouldn’t be with the veteran forward forcing the issue. Instead, it’d be Brooklyn failing to lay out a specific role for Randle’s success and him naturally reverting back to the type of role he had early in his Knicks tenure.

In any case, getting the most out of Randle’s time in Brooklyn will come down to how well he can fit into the role the Nets need him to play.